DerbyTALK! T-minus 12 days

Ah yes, the most intense two week weather forecasting period of the year.

I will cover the trends closer to Derby in the video.

Between now and then, we have a 'lost dog' low pressure that will take its sweet time moving through the region.

We will generally be on its northern side most of the time which means cloudy, cooler than normal and passing rain bands.

The heaviest looks to be today (already has been) with a risk for thunderstorms this evening/tonight. The reason for that is that we are still on its east/southeast side...which is the warmer side and slightly unstable.

Some t-storms may develop with a new inner rain band this afternoon/evening closer to say Bowling Green. That will then pivot more east/northeast then due north tonight. Thunder and heavy downpours will be the most noticeable impact. Isolated cases of pea size hail can't be ruled out if enough sun energy can be harnessed later.

We will then shift to the northern side of this system Tuesday and northwestern side early Wednesday. Again, the cooler sections and lesser coverage of rainfall as it pivots through.

A break develops into Thursday although it looks to be a short one as another front moves in Friday. Some with with that but the timing on it is still varying a good 8-10 hours from morning to evening. So that one needs more time in the oven.

After that, the potential for a blocking high pressure is showing up starting over the weekend into Derby. If this trends holds, get ready for some very warm and dry weather.

Details in the video!