DerbyTALK! t-minus 8 days!

Confidence in the warm spell next week continue to be high. When it starts to fade and rain chances go up, remains at a low level.

Strong high pressures like the one next week tend to hold their ground longer than what the models indicate, but only for a limited amount of time.

Before that even happens, we do have about 3-4 cold fronts passing through the region into Friday. Rain chances with each one of them are either at 10% or just below that. There just is not much moisture for them to work with. They will, however, kick up the wind speeds as they pass through which could impact the balloon events. At this time, they should just fit within the safe threshold...but it may be closer. We'll keep you posted.

The other issue this weekend is the chilly air. We should see a fairly stout drop in temperatures Saturday after sunset. Lows in the 30s for many. Frost could form, but if the wind can remain elevated, they will prevent that.

We really won't feel the benefits of the strong high pressure takeover until later Sunday/Sunday night.

80-85 looks reachable at the max potential of this ridge. That would include Wednesday and I think Thursday will be added into that zone as well.

Oaks and Derby will likely be the time periods that the high begins to break down. Of course. But I would not adjust your plans at all as even with the high breaking down, there will still be a question of moisture content during that time.

Here is the video update with the latest visuals!!