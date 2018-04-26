 Weather Blog: DerbyTALK! T-minus 9 days

April 26, 2018

DerbyTALK! T-minus 9 days

EARLIESTALERT

I will try to keep this updated as much as I can :)  My schedule is all over the place as we get closer to Derby Week.

There have been 2 main changes to the extended forecast:

1-  Lower the temperatures for this weekend a bit as the cold punch looks pretty potent.  This could mean a frost for some early Sunday.

2- An apparently breakdown of the dry/warm ridge next week.  Aiming very closer to Oaks Day if trends hold.

 

Here is the video update to explain how the pattern continues to evolve and why it is certainly not locked in stone.

 

 

Posted by on April 26, 2018 at 08:19 AM

