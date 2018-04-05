SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

Another tough snow forecast ahead that is temperature and track sensitive. It has been interesting to see how the models are adjusting now that some sampling of the main energy involved is taking place. This will cause the snowfall potential to change. In some cases, dramatically.

Having said that...the overall theme in the short-term is near 60 today and Friday with sunshine today, clouds Friday.

The wave will track to our south Friday night/early Saturday. Likely rain to start. The issue is how much of a dig will this little guy make before turning east? If too much of one, it will miss us altogether. We have to be mindful of model biases to push systems like this too far south than what the reality will become.

The Winter Storm WATCH remains in effect for now with the potential for 4"+. Once better agreement locks in, you will see adjustments to that alert.

So don't get too excited or ...disappointed...just yet.

Either way, remember this snow will not last long and will melt just as soon as it stops. Perhaps the best part about spring snows.

Here is the video update to hopefully explain this better....