SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Yes, we are back at it again tracking snow potential.

Having said that, once you get into April...you really need everything to line up juuuuust right to get a decent snow event. And while that is possible as the models are in good agreement now, the margin of error is still there that would keep this all rain just the same.

It IS the support of the models and ensembles that is leading to more talk on this as that is rare...even in January! :)



This all involves a potent wave that will dive in Friday night into Saturday. The dynamics are very impressive with this wave. Timing is the key part for the snowfall potential. A nocturnal event would help promote grassy accumulations as the least.

This does look to start as rain but as rates pick up, dynamic cooling winds. And yes, snowfall rate WILL TRUMP a warm ground. If this were a weaker system...it would no doubt be light rain or drizzle. So the intensity of this needs to be trended to look for signs of weakening. So far, it has only gotten stronger.

Rain to snow is the game plan into the overnight hours/pre-dawn Saturday. The angle at which this low will dig will determine the heaviest snow path. You get your highest snow totals right at the point of heavy rain to heavy snow. That looks to be just south of I-64 as of now but more shifting will take place.

I don't want to get into the amounts yet as we still have another good day to get this sampled. Yes, the potential is there for several inches IF things all line up just right.

It will be a memory later that day as we warm into the 40s.

Here is the video breakdown of this setup: