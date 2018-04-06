SpringTALK! Friday Edtion

I will cover the latest thinking about tonight/Saturday. What a pain this one has been! This certainly shows how small variations in a math equation/setup can lead to different outcomes. I don't think this system has settled into a good overall idea yet. Especially with the second piece to roll in Saturday morning. Having said that, I don't see anything close to as alarming as it looked a couple days ago.

Either way, another wave will be tracked Sunday. Some grassy snow amounts for that to our north can't be ruled out.

Then we get into a warmer pattern late week. Our challenge toward next week is the timing/strength of a low pressure/cold front. GFS is fast....bringing a wave of fading t-storms in late Friday night/Saturday. EURO is slower with the t-storms later Saturday night.

Too early to talk on severity, but it does look quite warm ahead of this low. There are signs it would occlude which would lean toward the slower arrival idea.

The trends are improving toward Thunder as far as a warm-er setup...but the wet signals are still there.

Derby still has a cool signal with mainly dry.

Given how this spring has gone so far, we will have to take the next few weeks sloooooow. Very active pattern.

Here is a video update: