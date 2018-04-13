StormTALK! Friday the 13th Edition

Back into the 80s we go today! The moisture will increase more today but...slowly. You can already see that trend aloft with some of the clouds developing. I still think it will be slower to increase compared to the models which should allow for us to get a bit higher in highs over Thursday.

The rain chance kicks in overnight with the fading line of t-storms.

Even this close, there is not a clear picture of how Saturday afternoon from 12pm-5pm will evolve. The general idea is for the fading rain band to be east of I-65 during this period (if it even is still on the map) with lots of debris cloud cover.

The issue will be if any thinning of the clouds can take place during this time. Some of the latest hi-res models are hinting at it...but not to the degree that raises eyebrows.

In general, the wind energy aloft with this setup is marginal with instability looking weak but also not non-existent either. So we can't remove the risk for some strong t-storms to develop Saturday evening. A warning or two also would be possible. These "conditionally severe" setups really can't get answered until hours before.

The main concern is the rainfall Saturday night into Sunday. How much training of the rain bands will there be? Most of the models are strongly hint a narrow band of 2-3" rain totals that will setup shop close to I-65. But the exact location is just too narrow to pinpoint right now. That is important because outside of that narrow band, rain totals could be as low as .30" to maybe 1".

Stay close to updates Saturday on that potential as the data becomes clearer.

Sunday's rain will fade to the east. It still looks to turn colder Sunday night/Monday but the colder air aloft is looking marginal for snowflakes. I wouldn't rule out flurries but no accumulation for this round of snow action.

In fact, we will warm back up next Tuesday before a weak system briefly knocks us slightly back Wednesday.

I still see signs of near 80 degree warmth for 'Thunder' with thunderstorms moving in later that night or Sunday. It will be a close call so let's hope this system remains slow!!!

Here is today's video! (NOTE: This will be my last blog update for a week or so. I will be out from work. I will see you guys soon!)