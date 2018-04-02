StormTALK! Monday Edition

Main focus today is on the Alert Day for Tuesday. Thunderstorms and strong gusty winds (all day) will be the main hazards to be aware of.

And the fun gets starts early.

Later this evening/overnight:

Warm front rain/thunderstorms. These can be "noisy" at times. Other than rain/thunder, there could be some pea to dime-sized hail with some of the stronger cells. That would be below "severe" thresholds. We will just monitor that overnight in case larger stones are reported. I just noticed SPC moved the "marginal risk" south to the Ohio River to account for this potential since I recorded the video below. Temperatures should rise overnight.

Tuesday

Sunrise-11am:

The warm front rain will keep pushing north. We will likely be cloudy and breezy during this period and drying out.

11am-5pm:

The clouds start to break up to allow for some sunshine. The wind really ramps up with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Wind Advisory may get issued. Highs 75-80 look likely.

5-7pm:

Need to watch for isolated cells to pop just west of I-65 during this period. Meanwhile, the "main" line of t-storms starts up in IL/MO/AR.

7pm-12am:

Main line marches in from the west. Straight-line wind gusts over 60 mph the main threat along with isolated tornadoes.

The video will explain this more in detail along with the end of the week setup for rain/snow.