StormTALK! Monday Edtion



Finally, a warmer discussion to discuss...

To backtrack a bit...we did pick up some light snow overnight. Lexington set a record of .8" of snowfall. Louisville only registered a TRACE at the airport with roughly .1-.3" across the county. If you slept in, you missed it.

The will remain rather unsettled the next couple of days with clouds ruling more than sunshine. Not to say sun breaks won't happen, I think they will.

The big change will kick with the ridging aloft ramping up Wednesday. We will see our numbers to or slightly above normal. The 70s and even some 80s will take over Thursday and Friday.

Then we get into another forecast challenge.

The pattern is showing signs of blocking by next weekend and that following week. This would slow down our Friday/Saturday low pressure and its front. The good news with a slower forward speed is the reduction in the severe t-storm threat. The downside is in the increasing flooding threat with the constant south flow lingering over the region for a good 36 hours. Let's hope the blocking high to the east trends weaker and we can allow for this system to become more progressive in speed, and arrive at night to reduce severe t-storm threat. That is the idea solution given the options on the table.

The upper low with this system does look chilly enough that there could be some frozen precip on the back side of this system. But let's answer the above setup first before worrying on that detail.

I will say this setup will need to be watched for another reason...Thunder Over Louisville.

If the blocking pattern does develop, the next low will rotate in from the west and could stall near that time period. It is a domino effect when it comes to the jet stream pattern.

Here is the video update: