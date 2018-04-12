StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Warm and windy. That sums up the next 48 hours.

The only rain chance during that time would be tomorrow near lunch for southern Indiana. There is a weak boundary lifting north at that time. Moisture is very limited with this airmass, so only looking at a sprinkle chance with that. If even that much can develop.

Otherwise, the main focus remains on Saturday/Sunday.

We are still facing a fading cold front that will drift in Saturday and finally move east of us by Sunday late morning. While it is moving through, multiple waves of energy will ride along that front. Most of those will just be waves of moderate to possibly heavy rainfall. The exception will be the Saturday afternoon wave. There remains a very small window for enough heating to fuel stronger thunderstorms with that could develop a few strong wind gusts or even a weak tornado. But it is highly conditional on the "fuel" part. I can see why SPC has the Marginal Risk out. It is one of those factors we are not going to nail down until Saturday midday itself. The first wave will be key on how quickly it fades out (which I think it will) and how thick the debris cloud layer is from that rainfall.

The overnight wave will have to be watched for its path. Like I discussed yesterday, the potential is there for it to track very close if not right along the previous rainfall wave. If that indeed happens, rain totals could reach 3"+.

Let me stress, not everyone will experience all of the above. Some of you will have just a few passing showers and mild temps in the 60s.

If I had the pinpoint the areas most at risk for the t-storms/heavy rain...I would say along and east of I-65.

Just stay close to the forecast as we nail down the paths and timing of these waves. It is very challenging to do so until you are within 24 hours of the event. But at least you have an overall idea of the setup at play.

We will turn colder/cool Sunday PM into Monday. It still looks cold enough for snowflakes to mix in with the rain at times...but the rates will be light. No accumulations. No travel issues.

We do warm up next week. One weak wave will pass through Wednesday with a small shower risk, otherwise the focus will be on another large system moving in from the west.

This still looks strong and slow. Which will bode well for Thunder Over Louisville when it comes to warmth. Highs could top 80°. The wind could be a factor for the air show.

Thunderstorms would then roll in that night or later into Sunday.

Let's hope that low pressure doesn't speed up and mess up that thought process.

One more note...updated river level forecasts are coming later this morning. They will account for this next rain event...so be sure to check the latest levels/forecast by lunch today.

Here is the video!