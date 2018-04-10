StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Slowly but surely, we are getting out of this current cold snap. This afternoon won't be that bad really with highs well into the 50s.

After a cold night tonight, you will notice the change tomorrow as south winds push us into the 60s.

And we don't stop there. I continue to see support for upper 70s Thursday and lower 80s Friday. Friday could go a tad higher but with the cloud deck increase and dewpoints inching upward, that should slow the thermometer in the afternoon. If the dewpoints don't rise in time, yes...mid 80s would be reachable. Just unlikely at this time. A wind advisory may get issued with gusts around 40 mph at times.

The focus remains on a strong low that will sweep a front through over the weekend. The front looks to be at its mature stage on Friday, and then starts to occlude Sat/Sun. This will weaken the impact of the cold front as the entire region just before a blob of moisture and clouds.

The blocking high will determine how this plays out. If the front is more progressive, we have a chance to fit into a time gap (nighttime passage for weak t-storms). If the front slows, there still would be enough moisture and warmth to fire up another line of strong/severe t-storms during the heating of the day Saturday.

Agreement one way or the other is just not there yet. But ensembles are trending toward the slower idea right now.

After it passes, the colder core of this low will spill some chilly air down Sunday/Monday. I am not going to mention anything frozen at this time. Trust me. I don't want to. But it will be colder for sure.

Another quick system zips by after that near the 19th.

But it is the one after that one that will play a role for Thunder Over Louisville.

Here is an update on the overall pattern ahead!