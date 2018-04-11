StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

Main focus will be on this weekend's setup. Confidence on any one outcome is not high right now, but high-er than yesterday. So an Alert Day is out for Saturday to bring awareness of weather that day that could alter your plans.

Before we get to that mess, we get to enjoy spring finally. Well into the 60s today. Wind gusts will pick up overnight tonight through Thursday. This will allow for warmer starts to each day and therefore warmer afternoons. We may get awful close to 80° on Thursday. Friday's is the warmest at 82° for now, but the dewpoints and amount of high clouds that day will likely cause that to go up or down still. Either way, warm. :)

THE WEEKEND:

This setup involves a low pressure that will occlude over the weekend. This means its attached cold front will start to slow down as it moves through the Ohio Valley. The speed of this fading front is absolutely key on how the following will play out.

There will be multiple vorts of energy that will rotate up the cold front location Saturday and Sunday.

We should start off Saturday AM with leftover shower/cloud canopy from the AR/MO storms Friday night. So Sat AM just looks like showers ...mainly west of I-65.

The first vort starts to then rides up the front. Along/west of its track, mainly a period of soaking rain. East of its track, the potential for strong/severe thunderstorms with a 20° temperature spread across the region with 60 west and 80 east. The timing of the vort during the afternoon would favor a strong t-storm threat.

The second one rides up overnight. But will the front still be in the same location or to the east? That is the challenge with this one. The trend is it to be in our area, so WAVE Country will likely experience the second one. The overnight timing would help in reducing the energy this low would need for severe thunderstorms, but it would still mean a band of heavy rain along its path.

The third has the lowest confidence. The front does show signs of being closer to I-75 during its visit which would be Sunday daytime. Heavy rain/t-storms mainly east of its track. Again, this one may miss us altogether as long as that front (what is left of it) moves.

This is not a setup for a major outbreak of severe weather but it does show signs of a prolonged risk for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms from time to time at the very least.

Rainfall totals look to average 1-3" with some of that happening fairly quick with thunderstorms.

That is how this looks for now. As always, I try to be as transparent as I can with these blogs to give you guys an inside look at the data we are analyzing to come up with a forecast. Our official forecast online/TV is the end result as sometimes the analysis I type here changes since it was posted.

Either way, I appreciate you guys taking the time to read and watch the video! OH! I forgot to mention Thunder Over Louisville.

I will say another strong system will be approaching near that time. If it can remain slow, we could benefit from it with a warm wind that Saturday with thunderstorms that night. But that is the best statement I can give right now this far out. Hang in there!