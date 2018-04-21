Thunder Saturday Derby Week update

The trend on temperatures is clearly warmer. It has been persistent the last 3 days and it would certainly be normal to be warmer two weeks from now than it is today. That is especially true considering we have been cooler than normal for much of the spring. While important enough, most people would consider the rainfall forecast more important. Thursday the charts were going pretty wet for the late part of Derby week then yesterday slowed the system down in the Plains. Lets see what the Saturday models project. I am only showing the models at this point, that is not necessarily my forecast. Trying to pinpoint especially rainfall two weeks out is largely a flip of the coin still. Temperatures are a little easier.

Ok Lets start with Wednesday and the steamboat race. paints a little green with low Pressure in Colorado and a warm front extending east into Western Kentucky. I would expect most of the energy would be well to the west so rainfall would be at a minimum. Temperatures in the 70s for the afternoon and early evening.





For the Pegasus parade. Everything advances east a little but still energy more to the west. could well be near 80. would throw a 20-30% chance for rain in there.

On we go to Oaks Day.. Weak low pressure to the west, even here I suspect most of the energy is west of us but getting closer. It still looks warm in the low 80s. climatology dictates pop up showers and storms but still pretty encouraging much of the day would be dry.

Finally the KY derby.... Now this looks more ominous. Weak low in Indiana and a cold front right over the area. looks wet and I would then suspect 70s for highs. BUT remember this is two weeks out and I am not concerned at all. Could slow down head north a lot of things could happen. forecast changes are very likely. Its only one model. When we get inside of the 10 day window and other models start showing the first Saturday in May that will be the time to really start looking at the day to day stuff. For now my confidence on warmer is high and my confidence in NOT seeing interruptive rainfall is moderate. I am back next Saturday we'll look at it again.