TODAYS DERBY WEEK UPDATE



Well its Friday. Recall yesterday I said those Derby week forecasts can and will change especially this far out. Well lets see how our 1 model the GFS is looking 24 hours later. For the boat race on Wednesday. Looks warm and mostly dry.. I'll go in the upper 70's.







Lets move on to the Pegasus Parade. Nice SW wind flow with fronts well to the north and west. Climatology dictates a small rain chance but this far out I don't want to be climatological. I would rather be bold and aggressive. So with normal highs by this time into the low and mid 70's I am going low 80's.





With the low pressure and cold front well west in the Plains it would take a major move to get it here in time for Oaks. It doesn't only moves across the state of Kansas. If this holds Oaks day should be very warm and dry in the 80s perhaps Mid 80's.







And finally the Run for the Roses... Northern part of the front moves east across the Lakes while the southern part holds back. Might be warm and humid enough to spark a stray storm but 12 days out I'm not doing a 20% chance. Highs should be in the 80s again.

Looks noticeably better than yesterday. I'll update this again on Saturday.