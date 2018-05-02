DerbyTALK! T-minus 3 Days

You know we are on the west side of a high pressure when you get the mid/high level clouds, gusty winds and warm morning lows! The downside to all of that is the added moisture into the mix. It will increase a bit today to our west with enough instability to at least mention a rogue pop-up t-storm. We don't have much wind energy aloft at all for anything more than that

That will start to change for our NW sections Thursday. We will monitor the severe weather tonight back to our west as it moves east. It will fade as it moves into less unstable air in our area. How quickly it fades is hard to say so a rain chance is in for the morning west of I-65 to account for that issue. We may be pick up the outflow wind from what fading band of t-storms as well...even if we stay dry.

We will keep an eye on the same locations for Thursday afternoon for any additional t-storm development, but signs are also there of a decent cap to keep things fairly quiet and warm! The wind would then be the main hazard for the parade.

Once we move into Oaks Day, the entire area goes unstable. This means a morning period of rain/thunderstorms. We will likely get a break that could last several hours on Oaks Day itself. The problem is the cold front still has to move through. If we get any sun breaks, that would help promote another line of t-storms by Friday evening. But that part remains "iffy" at this time.

Then we get to Derby Day. The front will be to our south...but this is where distance counts. There will be showers to the south...then a overcast cloud zone, then an all-sunny zone. This looks to range north to south with sunny, partly cloudy, overcast, showery lined up in that order on the map. Louisville looks to be in the overcast zone to start, then improving to the partly cloudy zone. Let's hope this cake recipe holds like that for the day. We will keep an eye on it!



Here is a quick video update!

