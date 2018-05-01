DerbyTALK! T-minus 4 days

Main focus continues to be the impacts of an approaching cold front later this week.

Until then, the warmth will steal the show.

Thursday is when the issues start to develop. The wind will be one issue that could impact the parade. Gusts over 20 mph are possible and that would certainly impact the inflatables. I think we are looking at a low-fly show at the least.

In addition, the CAP (lid) looks to break across southern Indiana during the afternoon. They will have their limits of how far south into KY they can travel. So the risk of any thunderstorm action impacting that parade is more uncertain.

We will trend that carefully.

The front looks to move in Friday morning (OAKS) and slowly cross the region into the afternoon. The speed of this front is key on whether or not we can get a second line of rain to develop in the afternoon near race time. So we plan to keep two spikes in the chances (AM/PM ) for now.

The progressive nature looks to bold well for Derby with some clearing. There isn't much cool air behind it, so the amount of sunshine will determine how warm we can get. I would not rule out 80 degrees just yet.

Here is the video update: