Earliest Alert: Monday Edition

Near/record heat to a more tropical/rainy setup is the headline this week.

And the more humid/wet idea may hold through Memorial Day Weekend if this pattern locks in.

In the short-term---

The amount of cumulus today will determine if a) we hit 90° b) how much above 90° we get

Normally this wouldn't be noteworthy...but in this case it would make headlines in two ways.

- First 90 degree days of the year/season

- Record high would take place (current one is 90° set in 1962)

You never know when it comes to SDF as just a few clouds over the airport at 4pm can make or break the above.

We are fairly warm aloft so not expecting any thunderstorms today. A few clusters to our N/W will try to make a run at us tonight. They should fade as they enter WAVE Country, but I did keep just a very low 5% to account for them for now.

Tuesday will be a half and half day. Another hot one, but also more cloud cover and a few more triggers around to spark a thunderstorm. Therefore I kept us out of record territory for highs for now...but just below it. Record is 92° set way back in 1900. Again, clouds or a downpour near the airport in the afternoon will make or break that idea.

In general, the high pressure that is protecting us from t-storms and aiding the heat...will start to give way over the next 36 hours. As that happens, our cloud cover will become more of an issue and so will the risk for thunderstorms to develop...day and night.

At the same time, a tropical low near FL will move up I-75 this week. This will enhance the tropical downpours across the I-65 corridor and points east. We will monitor that for any flash flooding that would develop by week's end. It will just depend on the track of that low and the interaction with the frontal boundary that is dropping in from the north the next few days.

There is a break trying to show up after that takes place but could the pattern repeat itself late month?

Here is the video breakdown to explain: