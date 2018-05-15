Earliest Alert: Tuesday Edition

Main focus today will be on the thunderstorm development later.

Which looks to be after 4pm for isolated cells to pop, but greater potential near I-64 after 7pm. Severe threat isn't overly high, but not at zero either. They will be more of the pulse (brief) severe t-storms with most containing intense lightning and very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time.

The coverage of downpours will continue Wednesday which most of it over KY versus IN.

Expect a near repeat of that on Thursday with the front fading out as the tropical low in the region becomes the main driver.

I still see a gap between this tropical downpour mess and our next cold front that will arrive Sunday night. But not much of a gap. We will keep fine-tuning the weekend forecast.

The video will cover all of this plus some of the summer data rolling in.

I apologize in advance for what happens about halfway through :(

Enjoy!