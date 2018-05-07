 Weather Blog: StormTALK! Monday Edition

May 07, 2018

StormTALK! Monday Edition

Safe to say that "SnowTALK" has ended for the season.  

I will briefly cover that in the video today.

Next up is the risk for some thunderstorms with a warm front/cold front combination mid/late week.  Then we see the heat and humidity build into the weekend.  We will have our limits on the heat side with such a green landscape, but I still think our first 90° is reachable.

Then the potential is there for a humid and active thunderstorm setup next week.  Very much a summer look look to the upper air pattern.

Here is today's video!

 

