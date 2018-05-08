StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Enjoy today!

The pattern will soon feature a more humid and at times, stormy setup.

Here is how the rest of the week/end evolves...

Wednesday:

Warm front arrives near lunch with some fading t-storms. They will fade out/move slow enough to have time to re-develop in the afternoon. This looks to be near or just east of I-65. Meanwhile, it will start to warm again to the west ahead of the cold front. Thunderstorms will then fire in response to that heating over IL/IN and far west KY. That activity looks to move east during the evening/overnight. The support is there to keep them going all night, but not for all areas. It appears those north of I-64 have the better engine to keep them going while they should fade to the south. Severe potential is low/isolated, but not zero. I think all of our area has a chance at an isolated severe t-storm from the pulse heating of the day alone. It is good we don't have all of the ingredients lined up with this one as the tornado potential would be there. The overnight activity looks to be more of heavy rain makers with lots of lightning. Again, mainly north.

Thursday:

Front is still in the region. Scattered t-storms will remain a risk. Location of the greater coverage is still unclear as the front location is still wobbling a good 50-80 miles on the models.

Friday/Saturday:

High pressure ridge pushes in. This will reduce the t-storm risk and increase the temperature. First 90° temp is reachable.

Sunday:

90° is still reachable on this day, but the issue will be the increase in moisture levels/cloud cover and even thunderstorms later in the day. That combination may keep us just shy of that mark. Either way, it will be a very warm day. The t-storms will increase north to south as the day wears on with greater potential later Sunday night into Monday. I'd plan things with mom early at this point in case the afternoon t-storm trend increases when we get more data.

NEXT WEEK:

Shaping up to be active at times with a strong high north and east. This will keep us in the storm zone with very little daily change. Thunderstorm chances could end up being on a daily bases, mainly in the afternoons. We will fine-tune this setup more for you farmers especially that need some dry time in the fields.

Here is the video update: