StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

We will be entering a more summer pattern that will carry us into next week. Even the tropics get involved down the road.

The thunderstorm potential returns to the forecast today...but not for everyone. In fact, some of you will not get a drop at all out of this weather system. Others....a good 1" of rain with some wind/hail. Given that drastic potential, make sure you are weather aware later today/tonight in case you are one in the path of the latter.

A cold front is the weather for the thunderstorms. It will push through into southern KY on Thursday. That should help give us a brief break. However, it will BACK north again overnight Thursday into Friday. More thunderstorms should develop along it as it does so.

It is that second passage to our north that really unleashes the summer setup. Highs nearing 90 degrees on Friday/Saturday/Sunday and now...Monday has a chance at it. There will be a front that will try to beat down this ridge of heat early next week, but there is still some debate on whether that will happen or not.

Here is the video update to explain all of this: